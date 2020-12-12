(Newser) – Blue Ivy Carter is an official Grammy nominee. When the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2021 Grammys last month, Beyonce scored a nomination for best music video for "Brown Skin Girl," for which Ivy Carter is credited as a featured artist. The 8-year-old's name didn't appear on the nominees list, but the Grammys recently updated its website to now include her, per the AP. The update also includes Nigerian singer WizKid, who appears on the song and video. "Brown Skin Girl" is a celebration of dark- and brown-skinned women and features Beyonce name-dropping Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell, and Kelly Rowland. She sings the lyrics, "I love everything about you, from your nappy curls to every single curve." Blue Ivy gives a vocal performance that opens and closes the song.

"Brown Skin Girl" appears on Beyonce's The Lion King: The Gift, a 2019 album featuring songs inspired by The Lion King, in which Beyonce voiced the character Nala. This year, Beyonce released Black Is King, the visual companion of The Gift, which included the video for "Brown Skin Girl." Beyonce, who earned nine Grammy nominations this year, is nominated for best music film for Black Is King. "Brown Skin Girl" has won Blue Ivy a number of awards, including two Soul Train Music Awards, a BET Award, and an NAACP Image Award. Blue Ivy is listed as a co-writer of the song alongside Beyonce, dad Jay-Z, WizKid, SAINt JHN, and others. The 2021 Grammys will take place Jan. 31.