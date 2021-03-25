Videos Show Fatal Assault on Capitol Cop

(Newser) – The New York Times has obtained videos showing an attack on deceased Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The videos focus on two men, Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios, who are charged with assaulting Sicknick and other officers with chemical spray. They're seen near the police line on the Capitol's west side as Khater tells Tanios to "give me that bear shit." Prosecutors say Tanios had purchased bear spray, which can be far more powerful than pepper spray and isn't intended to be used on people. Khater then takes a canister from the backpack of Tanios, who tells him to wait. "They just sprayed me," Khater responds. Minutes later, as a man breaks through bike rack barricades and a lieutenant sprays a substance into the crowd, Khater raises his arm.

story continues below

Khater—who was also allegedly carrying pepper spray—sprays a substance at Sicknick, who is standing feet away in a bicycle helmet and face mask. He "reacts immediately to the spray, turning and raising his hand," per the Times. Photos next show him washing his eyes and face with water and bending over near scaffolding. Capitol Police say Sicknick collapsed just before 10pm after returning to his division office. He died 24 hours later after being put on a ventilator and treated for a blood clot and stroke, per the Times. In a 60 Minutes interview, Michael Sherwin, the former acting US attorney for DC, who led the riot investigations, said "if evidence directly relates that chemical to his death" then "that's a murder case," per CBS News. (Read more Brian Sicknick stories.)