(Newser) – The circumstances surrounding the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick have been murky from the start, but two new arrests might shed more light on what happened. The Washington Post reports that two men have been charged with dousing the 42-year-old Sicknick with bear spray. Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, W. Va., were arrested Sunday and charged with nine counts that include assault with a deadly weapon. NBC News notes that while authorities charged the men with assaulting Sicknick, they stopped short of charging them with killing the officer. The pair also are accused of dousing two other officers who were near Sicknick. Arrest papers allege that Khater tells Tanios on video to "give me that bear s---," per the Post. Minutes later, he allegedly discharges a canister into the faces of the officers.

That act has not been explicitly blamed for the officer's death, notes the AP. Sicknick died at the hospital one day after the the Capitol riot, but there's been conflicting accounts since then on what caused his death. Last month, the first reports emerged that investigators were looking into the possibility that he was hit with some type of chemical irritant. The arrests came after tipsters identified the men from video and from officers' body camera footage. The Post notes that no cause of death has yet been officially determined for Sicknick, raising complications for prosecutors. If convicted of the current charges, the men could face 20 years in prison. They were scheduled to appear in federal court on Monday.