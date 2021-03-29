This Is the Most Stressed-Out State in America

(Newser) – We don't know if we'd believe anyone who said they hadn't felt some level of stress over the past year, all things considered. Money issues and the pandemic are the top two things Americans are anxious about right now, per WalletHub, which notes that some states are experiencing that feeling of being overwhelmed more than others. The site looked at all 50 states using more than three dozen metrics in four main categories: stress related to work, money, family, and health and safety. Nevada emerged as the most stressed state, while South Dakota ranked last—meaning first in terms of being the most chill. Read on to see which other states need to decompress, and which are mastering peace of mind:

Most Stressed

Nevada (No. 1 in "Family-Related Stress" category) Louisiana New Mexico West Virginia (No. 1 in "Health and Safety-Related Stress" category) Mississippi (No. 1 in "Money-Related Stress" category) Oklahoma Tennessee California Kentucky Texas