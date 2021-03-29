 
X

US /
lists

This Is the Most Stressed-Out State in America

Nevada needs to start meditating, while South Dakota is relatively chill
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 29, 2021 12:55 PM CDT

(Newser) – We don't know if we'd believe anyone who said they hadn't felt some level of stress over the past year, all things considered. Money issues and the pandemic are the top two things Americans are anxious about right now, per WalletHub, which notes that some states are experiencing that feeling of being overwhelmed more than others. The site looked at all 50 states using more than three dozen metrics in four main categories: stress related to work, money, family, and health and safety. Nevada emerged as the most stressed state, while South Dakota ranked last—meaning first in terms of being the most chill. Read on to see which other states need to decompress, and which are mastering peace of mind:

story continues below

Most Stressed

  1. Nevada (No. 1 in "Family-Related Stress" category)
  2. Louisiana
  3. New Mexico
  4. West Virginia (No. 1 in "Health and Safety-Related Stress" category)
  5. Mississippi (No. 1 in "Money-Related Stress" category)
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Tennessee
  8. California
  9. Kentucky
  10. Texas

Least Stressed
  1. Kansas
  2. Montana
  3. New Hampshire
  4. Nebraska
  5. Wisconsin
  6. North Dakota
  7. Iowa
  8. Minnesota
  9. Utah
  10. South Dakota
(Check out more lists.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X