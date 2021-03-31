Pastor Allegedly Killed by His Threesome Partners

(Newser) – "I love you so much, David!!!!" Kristie Dawnelle Evans wrote of her husband and "best friend" in a March 20 Facebook post. A day later, David Evans was shot in the head in the middle of the night as he lay in bed, per KFOR. His wife told a 911 operator that she'd awoken to a "loud pop" and found her husband, a Baptist Church pastor in Ada, Okla., "gurgling" in a pool of blood beside her, reports the Washington Post. In reality, she'd snuck out of bed to meet the lover she'd "begged" to kill her husband, according to an affidavit. She talked with Kahlil Deamie Square, who'd been staying with her in the preceding days while her husband was on a mission trip to Mexico, then permitted him to shoot the sleeping Evans, 50, with his own gun, per the affidavit. As Square fled, Evans called 911, pointing to an unknown assailant.

The 47-year-old mother of three later confessed to police after first confessing to her daughter, per the Post. Surveillance video submitted by a neighbor had shown Square's vehicle parked in front of the house on the night of the murder, per KFOR and the Daily Beast. Evans told investigators that she'd secretly communicated with the 26-year-old after she and her husband met with him several times for motel threesomes. "Kristie told Kahlil stories about how David mistreated her … Kristie told Kahlil it would be nice to have more freedom," the affidavit reads, adding the pair came up with a plan to kill the pastor while he was away. David Evans, whom his wife described as controlling and verbally abusive, was killed March 21, a day after Kristie Evans' seemingly-loving Facebook post. Arrested late last week, Kristie Evans and Square are each charged with first-degree murder.