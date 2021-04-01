They Asked $1.15M for Home, Got Double That

(Newser) – A home in Berkeley, Calif., was listed for $1.15 million—and just sold for twice that amount. Listing agent Jill Carrigan of Grubb Co., says it's the first time she’s seen a house sell for $1 million over the asking price. It's "an unusual feat even in an ultra-competitive market like the Bay Area," reports SFGate. But neighbors aren't surprised. "It's location, location, location," as one tells KPIX. The mid-century home near the University of California, Berkeley, offers stunning views of San Francisco Bay. "Usually if you have a view, you don't have a yard," says Carrigan. But this home has that, too, plus three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a home office. It's also close to hiking trails. As Carrigan says, "it's kind of a unicorn."

The 2,400-square-foot home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac near Grizzly Peak received 29 offers in just 11 days before selling for $2.3 million. That's far from common even in Alameda County, which is seeing an influx of people from San Francisco as remote workers search for more space. The median sales price in the county is $1.1 million, up 22% compared to the same time last year, while the median sales price in the Berkeley Hills neighborhood this particular home is located in is $1.7 million, per KTXL. Property is in high demand overall, while interest rates are low. Across the Pacific, a three-bedroom home in Melbourne, Australia, sold for $5.18 million, or $1 million above the reserve price (in US dollars, that's more like $750,000), at an auction on Saturday, per 7News. The outlet notes the buyers plan to tear it down.