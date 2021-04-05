Girl, 3, Dies After Falling in Campground Septic Tank

(Newser) – Police are investigating the tragic death of a toddler at a campground in southern New Jersey Saturday night. Police say a 3-year-old girl died after falling into a septic tank at a campground, NJ.com reports. Officers called to the campground around 9:30pm found the unresponsive girl, who had been pulled from the septic tank, Lower Township Police Department said in a statement. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead later that night, reports NBC Philadelphia. Investigators say they are looking into how the girl ended up in the tank, but there are no signs of foul play and the death appears to have been an accident. (Read more New Jersey stories.)