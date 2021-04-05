Rubio Issues Challenge to MLB Commissioner

(Newser) – Republicans are hopping mad about Major League Baseball's decision to move the All-Star Game out of Georgia—and they're using the word "woke" a lot. In a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Monday, Sen. Marco Rubio slammed the "woke corporate virtue signaling" of moving the game in response to a state law restricting voting rights, the Hill reports. Rubio said the move "reeks of hypocrisy " and asked Manfred if he would also be giving up his membership at Augusta National Golf Club. Rubio predicted that Manfred would not, because it would "require a personal sacrifice." The Florida senator asked if MLB will now "end its engagement with nations that do not hold elections at all like China and Cuba."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, accused businesses of acting like a "woke parallel government" Monday and warned that they could face "serious consequences," Axios reports. "Our private sector must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex," he said, accusing corporations of amplifying "disinformation" about the controversial Georgia law. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp slammed MLB's move over the weekend and Donald Trump called for a boycott of baseball "and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections." Politico reports that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has told MLB he is rejecting an invitation to throw the first pitch at the Rangers' home opener Monday. (Read more Georgia stories.)