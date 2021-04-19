Mom Accused of Killing 3 Kids Believed QAnon-Style Theories

(Newser) – Post-partum depression and QAnon-style conspiracy theories allegedly combined with tragic results in the case of a California mother accused of killing her three children. Liliana Carrillo was arrested for an alleged carjacking earlier this month, hours after her young children were found dead in a Los Angeles apartment. According to court records seen by the Los Angeles Times, Carrillo, mother of 3-year-old Joanna, 2-year-old Terry, and 6-month-old Sierra, started struggling with depression after the birth of her second child and things got dramatically worse this year—and particularly last month. The records show that partner Erik Denton, father of the children, repeatedly sought custody and tried to get authorities to intervene after Carrillo took the children from their home in Porterville in central California to Los Angeles.

story continues below

In court papers, Denton said that Carrillo had become obsessed with the idea that Porterville was the headquarters of a child-trafficking ring. He said she accused of him of allowing someone to molest their eldest child after she complained of a sore groin, though it was the result of a playground accident Carrillo had witnessed. Denton and his cousin, an emergency room physician, say they warned authorities that Carrillo was very sick and might harm the children. "I don’t know when I became a target, but I know that Porterville is the root of all evil right now," Carrillo wrote in an email to an unidentified judge hours before the children's bodies were found. "I am removing myself and my children from this world because nothing will ever be the same." She told KGET-TV last week that she drowned her children because she didn't want them to be "tortured and abused on a regular basis for the rest of their lives." (Read more California stories.)