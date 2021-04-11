Grandmother Finds 3 Children Dead, Their Mother Missing

(Newser) – The mother of three children—all under the age of 5—found slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning has been arrested, police said. Liliana Carrillo, 30, was arrested in Tulare County, about 200 miles north of Los Angeles. It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf. The children's grandmother returned home from work and found the children's bodies and the mother missing, Los Angeles police Lt. Raul Jovel said. The gruesome discovery was made around 9:30am in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, Jovel said. Police said initial reports suggested the children had been stabbed to death, the AP reports, but no official cause of death has been released. Jovel said investigators were still working to determine a motive.

The department received reports Carrillo was driving north on Interstate 5 when she got in an altercation in the Bakersfield area. She abandoned her car and carjacked another vehicle, Jovel said. Carrillo was detained in Tulare County, about 100 miles north of Bakersfield. "At this point, she is a suspect in this incident, but that doesn't exclude other people," Jovel said. Lupe Cuevas, a neighbor of Carrillo and her children, said she interacted with the three children and their grandmother during afternoon walks around the neighborhood. One of the children, a girl, was drawn to her Chihuahua, Rosie, Cuevas said. "Those babies were such sweet little ones. It hurts," she said. Cuevas added that she thought the girl was the middle child of the three. "She wasn’t shy. She was sweet,” Cuevas said. "An angel shouldn’t have to go that way."