Delta to Employees: Please Work in Lounges for Free

(Newser)
With air travel picking up again, Delta Air Lines is short on workers for its loyalty lounges—and it is asking employees to help out for free. "Just come to the ATL airport for a few hours to help with cleaning, wiping tables, running food, restocking food buffets, etc," the airline asked in an email to salaried employees at its Atlanta headquarters. The airline issued the call for "Peach Corps" volunteers after its usual contractor couldn't get enough workers for the Atlanta airport lounges, reports Bloomberg. The email said Delta's Sky Clubs are short of 115 workers. In a statement, the airline said it had asked for volunteers to "help meet the rapid, recent increases in customer volumes." The employees, who will not receive any pay or other compensation for their work in the lounges, will be limited to three days per month. (Read more Delta Air Lines stories.)