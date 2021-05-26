Arrest Warrant Issued for Marilyn Manson

(Newser) – Marilyn Manson is a wanted man, for a gross alleged reason. New Hampshire's Gilford Police Department has an arrest warrant out for the rocker for an alleged assault at a concert in the state in August 2019, NBC News reports. Manson, who's been in the news quite a bit recently over accusations of sexual assault, is in this case accused of snot assault: A videographer who'd been hired to film the show claims Manson spit at her multiple times and then fired a "snot rocket" at her, according to sources who spoke to People. Police have not issued an official public statement on what exactly the allegations are.

Manson's attorney calls the whole thing "ludicrous," saying, "It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera." The lawyer says the whole thing started after a venue videographer demanded $35,000 from Manson for "a small amount of spit" that landed on their arm. The attorney says Manson's team asked for proof and never heard back, then came the news of a warrant. He says the rocker will cooperate with authorities.