2-Year-Old Girl Becomes Youngest US Mensa Member

(Newser) – At just 2 years old, Kashe Quest has become the youngest member of American Mensa, Fox LA reports in an exclusive interview with the toddler and her mom. Sukhjit Athwal says she and Kashe's father started noticing from a young age that their daughter had an excellent memory, knowing the alphabet, numbers, and much more by the time she was around 17 months. She has since tackled such feats as knowing all 50 states by shape and location on a map, identifying elements on the periodic table, and more; she's also learning to read, speak Spanish, and do sign language.

story continues below

She's also, her mom says, a typical toddler: "We have negotiations, we have tantrums, we have everything and it's different because the way we communicate with her, it has to be different because she's able to understand just a little bit more," she says. She adds that she and Kashe's dad let their little girl lead the way, not forcing anything on her. Mensa requires applicants to take an approved IQ test and score in the top 2% of the general population; Kashe's IQ is 146. See the interview here. (Read more Mensa stories.)