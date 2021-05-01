(Newser) – In February, Esme Bianco accused musician Marilyn Manson of physical and emotional abuse, including assault, telling the Cut he was a "monster who almost destroyed me." Now, the next move by the 38-year-old Game of Thrones actor: a civil lawsuit against Manson that alleges he sexually assaulted her over a four-year period. The complaint filed Friday in a California court accuses Manson (real name Brian Warner) of raping Bianco, as well as perpetrating other instances of violent sexual assault and abuse between 2009 and 2013, reports NBC News. The suit says the incidents took place after Manson initially lured Bianco to Los Angeles with "fraudulent offers of movie and music video roles," starting with a video shoot in which she was whipped and subjected to electric shocks, per the New York Times.

story continues below

After the two began a consensual relationship, she endured "constant abuse" at Manson's hands, including rape, as well as cutting, biting, spanking, and whipping her during sex acts without her OK, the complaint alleges, per Variety. Tony Ciulla, Manson's ex-manager, and Ciulla's management company are also named in Bianco's complaint, accused of breaching human trafficking laws. "For far too long my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame, and an industry that turned a blind eye," Bianco says in a statement, per NBC. Manson lawyer Howard King is pushing back on the lawsuit, calling her claims "provably false" and suggesting they're an attempt at extortion on the part of Bianco and her legal team, per a statement to the Times. Meanwhile, Manson is also currently under criminal investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. (Read more Marilyn Manson stories.)