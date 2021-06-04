 
X

Cops: She Let Him Stay. Then He Killed Her and Her Kids

Cohen Hancz-Barron, suspect in Fort Wayne quadruple murders, arrested
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 4, 2021 8:40 AM CDT

(Newser) – A 21-year-old Indiana man is now in custody after police say he brutally murdered a woman and three children, who were found dead in their home on Wednesday. Officers arriving at the Fort Wayne home shortly before 11am were met by a man and woman yelling, "He killed them, they're dead," reports WANE. They then found the bodies of three children facedown on a bed. Their mother, who was also deceased, was kneeling beside the bed. All four had "significant injuries to their necks," according to a probable cause affidavit. Autopsies showed the children—5-year-old Carter Mathew Zent, 3-year-old Ashton Duwayne Zent, and 2-year-old Aubree Christine Zent—died of multiple stab wounds, while their mother—Sarah Nicole Zent, 26—died of multiple stab wounds and strangulation. Cohen Hancz-Barron allegedly murdered the group before dawn.

story continues below

Zent had allowed Hancz-Barron, a former boyfriend, to stay with her, but was planning to have him leave, a family rep tells WPTA. A warrant for his arrest was issued in April after he escaped a rehab center where he was to serve the remainder of a six-year sentence for robbery, per the Lafayette Journal & Courier. Surveillance video shows lights on in Zent's home beginning after 4am, then a pickup truck driving away. The truck's owner said Sarah Zent had permission to use it but Hancz-Barron did not; he allegedly drove it to his mother's house. His mother told police that her son was "talking and acting crazy" when he showed up around 6:15am, claiming he'd been shot and asking for money and duct tape, per WANE. He was arrested around 5:15pm at a Lafayette apartment, where he was found with scratches and a blood-stained knife, police say. He's being held without bail. (Read more murder stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X