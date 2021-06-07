(Newser) – North Carolina police are seeking a driver in a hit-and-run that left two people dead over the weekend. Per the State, the bodies of a male and female were found Sunday around 2:30pm under Wilkesboro's Curtis Bridge, which passes over the Yadkin River. Local police said in a statement later that evening that the victims "were struck by a vehicle sometime in the recent past and knocked off the bridge to the ground below."

Authorities say the victims were in their 30s, per WXII. Police aren't IDing them publicly until next of kin are notified. "We are working diligently to identify specifics about the vehicle and determine who was the driver," the Wilkesboro Police note, asking the public to come forward with any information by calling 336-667-7277. (Read more hit-and-run stories.)