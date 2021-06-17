Mystery Plane Wreckage Is Actually From Another Decades-Old Crash

(Newser) – The plane that crashed into California's Folsom Lake in 1965 is still missing. Workers testing sonar technology recently discovered a plane at the bottom of the lake, which is near Sacramento, and thought the 56-year-old wreck had finally been located. But it turns out it's actually a 35-year-old wreck that's been found, the Guardian reports. In 1986, a plane went down in the lake, but no one was killed. That's the plane that Seafloor Systems employees stumbled upon, and for now, it will remain at the bottom of the lake, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The body of just one of the four people killed in the 1965 crash, which took place on New Year's Day, was ever recovered. But, the sheriff's office notes, "The relatives of the deceased from the 1965 plane crash do not wish for others to search for the plane or remains. They would like the final resting place for their family to remain at the bottom of Folsom Lake." The plane that was found was fully intact and under 160 feet of water, CBS Sacramento reports. Authorities say the location will not be disclosed so no one goes looking for the plane, the Sacramento Bee reports.