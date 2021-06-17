Here Are the Gifts Biden Gave Putin

(Newser) – US President Joe Biden apparently had a slip of the tongue Wednesday during his news conference following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This tweet by CNN's chief White House correspondent, Kaitlan Collins, got quite a bit of attention: "President Biden refers to President Putin as President Trump, then quickly corrects himself." Snopes fact-checked it and found it to be true, analyzing a video recording of the event to determine that Biden did say at one point, "I caught part of President Trump, Putin’s press conference, and he talked about..." The site notes, however, that the moment was so quick C-SPAN's transcript does not include it.

In other "light" news from the sit-down, USA Today reports that Biden gave Putin gifts, in keeping with tradition. The POTUS is a well-known fan of aviator sunglasses, and gave his Russian counterpart a custom pair of Ray-Bans. Another gift from Biden: a crystal sculpture of an American bison, the national mammal of the US. The White House says, per Politico, that the sculpture is a "stately interpretation of one of our nation’s most majestic mammals and representative of strength, unity, resilience." Its base will include a plaque commemorating Wednesday's summit. (Read more US-Russia relations stories.)