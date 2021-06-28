Video of Florida Building Collapse Points to Possible Origin

(Newser) – Engineers who have watched surveillance footage of last week's building collapse in Surfside, Florida, are pointing to the possibility of a "progressive collapse" starting in the lowest part of the condominium complex and setting off a chain reaction that led to half of the 13-story building pancaking onto itself. As the New York Times explains in an extensive look at this possible "failure point," the collapse appears to start near or at the bottom of the Champlain Towers South, rather than a structural failure higher up causing the top of the building to collapse into the floors beneath it. The Times piece explains various things that could have caused such a failure near the bottom of the building, possibly in or even underneath the underground parking garage, from damage to a design or construction error to corrosion to a sinkhole—or some combination of factors. More of the latest on the tragedy:

"The pool is caving in": Michael Stratton, who was away on business at the time, tells the Miami Herald his wife called him in a panic at 1:30am from their fourth-floor unit because the building was shaking, and then she saw what appeared to be a sinkhole. As she was looking out their window she said, according to her sister's account to Sky News, "The pool is caving in, the pool is sinking to the ground" before screaming. The line went dead at that point. Cassie Stratton remains unaccounted for.

