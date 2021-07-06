Kate Middleton Self-Isolating After COVID Exposure

(Newser)
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating after she was exposed to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19, Kensington Palace announced Monday. The mother of three reportedly learned of the exposure Friday, after having spent part of the day at the Wimbledon tennis championships, People reports. She has since pulled out of all her public events and will remain in isolation at home for 10 days. "Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines," the palace says in a statement cited by CNN. She is tested twice weekly and both of last week's tests were negative, and she followed all masking guidelines while at Wimbledon, a source says. She was vaccinated back in May and has received both doses. (Read more Kate Middleton stories.)