Biden: 'We Stand With the Cuban People'

Rare demonstrations in Cuba on Sunday have drawn the public support of President Biden, along with criticism from Republicans who say the White House was too slow to weigh in.

"We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba's authoritarian regime," Biden said in a statement Monday morning. He called on the Cuban government to "hear their people." The statement can be read in full here. Blame game: Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel went on national TV Monday and blamed Cuban-Americans in the US for stirring up resentment on social media, reports the AP. ‘’We've seen how the campaign against Cuba was growing on social media in the last weeks,'' he said. ‘’That's the way it's done: Try to create inconformity, dissatisfaction by manipulating emotions and feelings." Cuban police were out in force in the capital on Monday.

