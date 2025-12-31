At NYE Service, Pope Shares His Wish for Rome

Pope Leo XIV closed out 2025 on Wednesday with a prayer that the city of Rome might be a welcoming place for foreigners and fragile people, young and old. Leo presided over a New Year's Eve vespers service in St. Peter's Basilica, giving thanks for the 2025 Holy Year that brought millions of pilgrims to Rome in the once-every-quarter-century celebration of Christianity, the AP reports. Leo will officially close out the Jubilee on Jan. 6. But in his homily, he thanked the city of Rome and the volunteers who helped keep crowds moving as they visited St. Peter's and passed through its Holy Door.

He recalled that Pope Francis, who inaugurated the Holy Year on Dec. 24, 2024, had asked that Rome be a more welcoming place. "I would like it to be so again, and I would say even more so after this time of grace," Leo said. "What can we wish for Rome? That it may be worthy of its little ones. Of children, of lonely and fragile elderly people, of families who struggle to get by, of men and women who have come from afar hoping for a dignified life," he said. Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and other dignitaries were in the pews.

In addition to the Jubilee, 2025 was momentous because of the papal transition after Francis died in April and cardinals elected history's first pope from the US. In his final general audience of 2025, Leo said it had been a year of significant events, Vatican News reports. "Some of them joyful such as the pilgrimage of so many of the faithful on the occasion of the Holy Year; others painful, such as the passing of the late Pope Francis, and the scenarios of war that continue to convulse the planet," he said.