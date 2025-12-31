Xi Vows to Annex Taiwan in New Year's Speech

China's president used his New Year's Eve address to double down on one of his core goals: bringing Taiwan under Beijing's control. Speaking in Beijing a day after large-scale military drills around Taiwan wrapped up, Xi Jinping said, "The reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable," the Guardian reports.

China's military had just finished "Justice Mission 2025," two days of live-fire exercises that simulated a blockade of Taiwan's key ports and ringed the island with navy, air force, rocket force and coast guard units. At least 89 warplanes took part, the most in more than a year. Analysts said the drills were expected before year's end but were also seen as a response to a US-approved $11 billion arms package for Taipei.