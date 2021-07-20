As Assassins Closed In, Haiti Leader Pleaded for Help

(Newser) – The Miami Herald is out with a report detailing desperate phone calls made by Haitian President Jovenal Moise as assassins closed in on his house. His pleas for help came too late, however. Coverage and related details:

At 1:34am on July 7, Moise called the Haitian National Police Commander. "They are shooting by the house," he said. "Mobilize people."

Roughly 10 minutes later, with no sign of help coming, Moise called a man identified in the story as a tactically trained officer with the national police. "I need your assistance, now!" Moise said. "My life is in danger. Come quick; come save my life."

