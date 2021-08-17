Texas Requests 5 Mobile Morgues

(Newser) – Texas has asked the federal government to supply five trailers to serve as morgues with COVID-19 deaths in the state expected to mount. Texas Department of State Health Services spokesman Doug Loveday tells NBC News that the request was made Aug. 4 as "we are anticipating a need within the state of Texas for these trailers as COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to increase." Another spokesman described the move as a precaution. Five mortuary trailers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be based in San Antonio but can be transported to other cities as needed. While San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg wasn't aware of the request, a spokesman tells NBC that it "makes sense" since "deaths are starting to mount for sure."

