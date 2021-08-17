 
Tim Tebow's NFL Comeback Ends Quickly

Jaguars cut him, but he's grateful to 'have pursued a dream'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 17, 2021 12:45 PM CDT
Tim Tebow's Comeback Is Over
Jacksonville Jaguars' Tim Tebow prepares to catch a short pass from quarterback Gardner Minshew II during training camp in Jacksonville, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 3.   (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

(Newser) – Tim Tebow's NFL comeback is kaput. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career, per the AP. Tebow's blocking ranged from awkward to awful in Jacksonville's preseason opener against Cleveland on Saturday night, his 34th birthday. He failed to get a catch and played no snaps on special teams. “Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks,” Tebow tweeted. “I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream.”

Tebow opened training camp as Jacksonville’s fourth- or fifth-string tight end after switching positions this year. He was trying to return to the NFL after spending the previous five years in the New York Mets’ organization. He hit .223 with 18 home runs and 107 RBIs while never making it to the big leagues. He asked Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer for a tryout after retiring from baseball in January. Meyer obliged and ended up giving him a one-year contract worth $920,000, the minimum for a player with three accrued NFL seasons. The low-risk deal included no guaranteed money, so Tebow would have had to make the team to earn a dime.

