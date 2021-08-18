(Newser) – A prosecutor described sex abuse claims against R&B star R. Kelly Wednesday, saying the long-anticipated trial now underway was "about a predator" who used his fame to entice girls, boys, and young women before dominating and controlling them physically, sexually, and psychologically. "This case is not about a celebrity who likes to party a lot," Assistant US Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez told the Brooklyn jury of seven men and five women as she explained the evidence to be revealed at his federal trial. "This case is about a predator." From the AP:

It started with backstage passes. Melendez said he invited children and women to join him after shows by distributing backstage passes. Once he had them alone, Melendez said, he "dominated and controlled them physically, sexually, and psychologically."

