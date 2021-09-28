R. Kelly Case Reveals a Disturbing Truth

(Newser) – In the wake of R. Kelly's conviction as a sexual predator, one question is common in the assessments: What took so long? Accusations first surfaced decades ago, and somehow Robert Sylvester Kelly kept going. At the New Yorker, Jim DeRogatis (whose reporting helped break the case) suggests the answer involves an uncomfortable truth: Of all the prosecutions in the #MeToo era, this is the first "on behalf of victims who are primarily women of color." More:

'Who cared?' DeRogatis begins his piece by noting that a woman named Tiffany Hawkins of Chicago went to the Illinois State's Attorney Office 25 years ago and told them Kelly sexually abused her as a minor. Hawkins herself summed up the reaction when speaking to DeRogatis in 2019: "I was a young Black girl," she says. "Who cared?"

Not hopeful: Treva B. Lindsey remembers first hearing about a sex tape with R. Kelly and a Black teenage girl back in 2001. Bootleg versions circulated, but the girl was viewed more as a punchline than a rape victim. "I do not wish to minimize the significance of this moment," Lindsey writes at CNN, referring to Monday's verdict. "And yet, the fact that it took this much effort and dozens of allegations—many of which eerily mirrored each other—gives me little hope that this trial and conviction will significantly change how we as a society treat Black girls and women who are sexually violated." The case could be a "galvanizing moment," but only if that change happens.