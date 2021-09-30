Woman Orchestrated Husband's Killing in 'Depraved' Plot: Feds

(Newser) – Federal prosecutors say a Texas woman impersonated her husband as part of a "depraved and calculated" scheme to convince a former lover to murder the man. Jennifer Faith, 49, has been charged with murder-for-hire in the Oct. 9, 2020 killing of Jamie Faith outside their Dallas home, WFAA reports. Prosecutors say Faith created a fake email account six months before the killing and, posing as her husband, emailed Darren Lopez multiple times, "taunting Mr. Lopez with details of extreme physical and sexual abuse that had never actually occurred." She allegedly downloaded stock images of injuries and attached them to the emails.

Faith also allegedly posed as a friend to email Lopez with details of abuse. "I am asking if you are willing to get involved and help Jen get out of this situation," she wrote in a May email, according to a Justice Department release. "I know I won’t feel better about her situation until she is out of the house away from him or she lets me put a bullet in Jamie’s head," Lopez wrote later that month. Prosecutors say Lopez drove from his Tennessee home to Dallas and laid in wait outside the Faiths' home. He allegedly shot Jamie Faith, an American Airlines technology director, seven times when the couple emerged to walk their dog.

Prosecutors said earlier this year that text messages showed Faith had been having an "emotional affair" with Lopez, whom she dated in high school and college. In the months after her husband's killing, she pleaded for the public to help find the killer, the Dallas Morning News reports. Prosecutors say she secretly withdrew $58,000 from a GoFundMe account set up after the killing and used it to pay Lopez's expenses and ship him a large-screen TV. She also allegedly communicated with him about a life insurance claim seeking $629,000 in benefits.

Lopez was arrested in January and faces a state murder charge and a federal firearms charge. Faith was arrested in February on a federal charge of obstruction of justice. The murder-for-hire charge, which carries a potential death penalty, was added Tuesday, reports CBS-DFW. "She preyed on her boyfriend’s protective instinct and his pocketbook in order to convince him to execute her husband," Acting US Attorney Prerak Shah said in a statement. (Read more murder plot stories.)