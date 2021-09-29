(Newser) – Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens stopped Sarah Everard on a London street on March 3, claiming she'd broken COVID-19 lockdown rules, before he kidnapped and ultimately killed her, according to prosecutors who spoke Wednesday during the first of a two-day sentencing hearing at London's Old Bailey, per the Guardian. The 48-year-old Couzens has pleaded guilty to 33-year-old Everard’s kidnap, rape, and murder, and faces a mandatory life sentence.

story continues below

Prosecutor Tom Little said Couzens had been "hunting for a lone young female to kidnap and rape" when he stopped Everard after 11:30pm as she walked home from a friend's house, per the AP. Couzens—who was involved in enforcing COVID-19 restrictions—wore his police belt with handcuffs and produced his police warrant card in detaining Everard "by fraud," Little said. The prosecutor noted that a woman in a passing car who saw Couzens handcuff Everard on the pavement, then walk her toward his car, believed she was witnessing an arrest by an undercover officer.

In handcuffs, Everard "would not have been able to undo the seatbelt that the defendant must have placed over her," Little added, per the Guardian. Couzens, who was driving a rental car, transported Everard to Kent, where he killed her, then burned her body, on which his semen was found, prosecutors said. The defendant sat with his head bowed and eyes closed during Wednesday's hearing, the Guardian notes. A judge will determine the details of his sentence, including the minimum time to be served before the possibility of release, on Thursday. (Read more murder stories.)