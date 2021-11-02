Woman Vanishes While Searching for Missing Son

(Newser) – A Tulsa mother disappeared while searching for her missing son and foul play has not been ruled out in both disappearances, police say. Glenda "Cookie" Parton, 80, was last seen while driving on Oct. 25. A day earlier, her son Dwayne Selby, 56, and his friend Jack Grimes, 76, were reported missing after last being heard from on Oct. 22. They had been planning to attend a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas, but relatives say they never arrived. Parton's car was found abandoned by the side of a US 75 in north Tulsa on Oct. 26—and two days later, the car Selby and Grimes were using was found abandoned deep in a park in the same area, the Tulsa World reports.

"There were no signs of her at the car," Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office told Newson6 of Parton last week. "There are no obvious signs of foul play, but now she can't be found either." On Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced that human remains found by hunters in north Tulsa Sunday were those of Grimes, reports KJRH. The sheriff's office says the remains were largely unrecognizable and the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

"We currently are searching the area where Jack's remains were found for additional victims, for we cannot rule out the possibility that Glenda and Dwayne have also met with foul play," Sheriff Vic Regalado said Tuesday, per the World. The sheriff said the three are all involved in the horse show business and urged anybody with information on them to reach out to police and think about "whether or not somebody in their lives that may have been connected to these individuals might be acting strangely, may have immediately left town during this time." (Read more Oklahoma stories.)