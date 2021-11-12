Attorney in Arbery Trial: No More Black Pastors in Courtroom

(Newser) – Rev. Al Sharpton attended the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial Wednesday, prompting one of the defense attorneys to say the following day in court, "We don't want any more Black pastors coming in here." Kevin Gough, who represents William "Roddie" Bryan, a neighbor of fellow defendants Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael, said that having "high-profile members of the African American community" in the courtroom is "intimidating, and it's an attempt to pressure—could be consciously or unconsciously—an attempt to pressure the jury," the Hill reports. He also made a reference to "Jesse Jackson, whoever was in here earlier this week sitting with the victim's family trying to influence the jury in this case," but Rev. Jackson has not attended the trial. TMZ suspects he may have meant attorney Ben Crump, who did attend this week.

Gough went on to say that "There's only so many pastors they can have. If their pastor is Al Sharpton right now, that's fine. But then that's it. We don't want any more Black pastors coming in here." USA Today notes the situation in the courtroom got "tense." Gough went on to say, "If a bunch of folks came in here dressed like Colonel Sanders with white masks, sitting in the back, I mean that would be—" but at that point the judge cut him off. Gough did not formally request anyone be barred from the courtroom, and the judge indicated he would not have granted such a request. Sharpton, who was sitting with Arbery's family in the courtroom, tells TMZ, "The arrogant insensitivity of attorney Kevin Gough ... underscores the disregard for the value of the human life lost and the grieving of a family in need spiritual and community support."

Meanwhile, jurors on Thursday heard the recording of the deposition of the man who owned the home in the neighborhood that has been a focus of the investigation and trial, CNN reports. Larry English Jr.'s property was under construction when Arbery was killed in February 2020, and English had previously called police about intruders on the property who were captured on his surveillance camera. The three defendants have claimed neighbors were concerned about people entering English's property and they believed Arbery, who was out jogging, was an intruder, but English testified at the deposition that he had only given one neighbor permission to check on the property, and it was not any of the defendants. (Read more Ahmaud Arbery stories.)