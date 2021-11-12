(Newser) – As vaccine mandates continue to go into effect across the US, some who were initially resistant are caving. That's giving rise to a new group: those who reluctantly get vaccinated in order to keep working or go to school then try to "detox" from the vaccine. Per NBC News, some people are going to great lengths to try to "neutralize" the vaccine's effects after injection. They're doing so by tapping into videos and other resources posted on TikTok and other social media that claim to feature regimens and DIY remedies that include everything from strict diets and supplements to "cupping" therapy, which involves trying to apparently suction "vax content" out.

Some of the suggestions veer into dangerous territory, including taking epsom-salt baths topped off with borax to remove "nanotechnologies," or drinking Miracle Mineral Solution, which is essentially bleach and can prove fatal. The Guardian notes how such cure-alls and accompanying COVID conspiracy theories have circulated in alternative-health and anti-vax circles for years, and that some of the influencers promoting them have great pull, reaching millions of users a day.

Unfortunately for believers, none of these "solutions" are going to nullify the vaccine, and they may possibly cause unrelated harm. "Once you're injected, the ... vaccination process has already begun," University of Saskatchewan virologist Angela Rasmussen tells NBC. "You can't unring a bell. ... Basically, by the time you get out to your car, sorry, the magic has already started." And she notes there is some good news to be found in the recent uptick of such "vaccine-reversal" videos. "It suggests that a lot of those people who previously were saying 'vaccines are terrible and I will never do it' are, actually, doing it," she says. (Read more vaccine mandate stories.)