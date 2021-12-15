Remains Found in Search for Ex-NFL Player's Girlfriend

(Newser) – Human remains have been found in the monthslong search for the girlfriend of an ex-NFL player, a Texas woman missing since April. Taylor Pomaski, 29, was last seen at a party at her home in Spring, Texas, NBC News reports. Authorities believed she may have been the victim of foul play, and in May her case was transferred to the homicide department. A site in North Harris County was searched and excavated Dec. 10, and remains were found there that were later determined to be human. "At this time, investigators are unclear on the identity of the remains, but investigators believe them to be related to the Pomaski case," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

Pomaski is the girlfriend of Kevin Ware, 41, a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers. He has not been charged in her disappearance, but he was arrested in April on unrelated drug and weapons charges and released on bond five days prior to her disappearance, People reports. He was then re-arrested in June for failure to appear in court. Prosecutors, in a bid to have his bond revoked in that case, called him a suspect in a murder investigation related to Pomaski's disappearance, but his attorney says he's cooperated with authorities and was surprised to be called a suspect. He remains jailed in the June case. (Read more missing woman stories.)