After Subway Push, Driver Stops With Inches to Spare

(Newser) – A day before a woman was shoved to her death at a subway station in New York, a woman in Belgium had a very narrow escape. Video from the Rogier metro station in Brussels Friday shows a young man pushing a woman onto the tracks moments before a train arrives. She landed with her head on the tracks but survived after the train driver pulled the emergency brake and stopped just in time. The public prosecutor's office said the suspect fled along the train track but was arrested at a nearby station, CNN reports. Authorities say the man, whose motive is unknown, will be charged with attempted homicide. He was seen walking up and down the platform before pushing the woman.

"The driver, warned by other people on the platform, was able to stop the metro before it hit the victim," the prosecutor's office said. "Thanks to the quick intervention of the metro driver, not a single passenger in the metro was injured." Authorities say witnesses rescued the woman from the tracks before police arrived. The woman and the driver were taken to a hospital and were discharged later in the day. "The driver reacted very well but is very much so in shock, as is the victim," Guy Sablon, a spokesperson for public transport STIB, told the Brussels Times. (Read more subway stories.)