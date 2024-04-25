Library in France Yanks Four Poisonous Books

The National Library of France has pulled four books from its shelves for the most unusual of reasons—they might be poisonous. As the AFP explains, this is not a metaphor. The 18th-century books have green covers believed to be laced with arsenic. It's not clear how much of a danger the poison would actually pose to people handling the books, but the library is taking a better-safe-than-sorry approach. "We have put these works in quarantine and an external laboratory will analyze them to evaluate how much arsenic is present in each volume," it says in a statement.