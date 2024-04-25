SCOTUS Case Looks Like Good News for Trump

The "case is submitted." With those words, Chief Justice John Roberts wrapped up Thursday's historic testimony about absolute presidential immunity—and whether Donald Trump can be prosecuted for actions taken while he was in office, reports CNN. The gist of early coverage is that Trump will be pleased with the eventual outcome, even though he may lose the main thrust of the case. Details:

A Trump loss: At least five of the justices seemed likely to reject Trump's claim of absolute immunity, reports the AP. (Especially given extreme hypotheticals such as having a rival assassinated.)

At least five of the justices seemed likely to reject Trump's claim of absolute immunity, reports the AP. (Especially given extreme hypotheticals such as having a rival assassinated.) But a Trump win: Both the New York Times and the Washington Post agree the court is on track to reject absolute immunity, but both say the court also seems poised to send the matter back to a lower court for clarification between public and private actions. That would likely delay Trump's federal trial on charges he tried to subvert the 2020 election for months, perhaps until after this year's vote—an outcome that would "amount to a victory for Trump," per Politico. For one thing, he could effectively torpedo the case should he win reelection.