Here Are the 10 States People Are Fleeing

(Newser) – Over the past year, people in the US made some major life changes—including moving out of state. Whether it was to be closer to family during the pandemic or simply a desire for a life in a less-dense area, plenty of Americans made mini-migrations across state lines. United Van Lines was curious where they were headed and where they were defecting from. The relocation company has been tracking such migration patterns for more than 40 years, using the inbound and outbound percentages of total moves in each state to come up with its annual ranking. This year's study pinpointed Vermont as the state drawing the highest inbound percentage, while New Jersey topped the outbound states for the fourth year in a row. See how other states ranked:

States People Are Flocking To

Vermont South Dakota South Carolina West Virginia Florida Alabama Tennessee Oregon Idaho Rhode Island