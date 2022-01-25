 
Here Are the 10 States People Are Fleeing

Residents are especially saying so long to New Jersey
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 25, 2022 3:31 PM CST
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Robert Daly)

(Newser) – Over the past year, people in the US made some major life changes—including moving out of state. Whether it was to be closer to family during the pandemic or simply a desire for a life in a less-dense area, plenty of Americans made mini-migrations across state lines. United Van Lines was curious where they were headed and where they were defecting from. The relocation company has been tracking such migration patterns for more than 40 years, using the inbound and outbound percentages of total moves in each state to come up with its annual ranking. This year's study pinpointed Vermont as the state drawing the highest inbound percentage, while New Jersey topped the outbound states for the fourth year in a row. See how other states ranked:

States People Are Flocking To

  1. Vermont
  2. South Dakota
  3. South Carolina
  4. West Virginia
  5. Florida
  6. Alabama
  7. Tennessee
  8. Oregon
  9. Idaho
  10. Rhode Island
States People Are Fleeing
  1. New Jersey
  2. Illinois
  3. New York
  4. Connecticut
  5. California
  6. Michigan
  7. Massachusetts
  8. Louisiana
  9. Ohio
  10. Nebraska

Check out the United Van Lines' site to see where Gen Xers in particular are moving to. (Read more US states stories.)

