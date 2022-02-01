 
4 Arrested After 100 Trapped on San Diego Zoo Ride

Men charged with rocking their gondola so violently the ride stopped
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 1, 2022 1:52 AM CST
(Newser) – More than 100 passengers were stuck on the San Diego Zoo's aerial tram ride for as long as two hours Saturday—and the incident ended with four men arrested. Police say the suspects, ages 20 to 24, were "rocking back and forth" in their Skyfari gondola so hard that it came off the track, causing the ride to automatically shut down. Fire crews were called in to help rescue the passengers who got stuck, and no injuries were reported, but those who were on the normally-8-minute-long ride tell Fox 5 San Diego it was a scary experience, especially since they didn't know what exactly was happening. The four men were charged with felony vandalism, CBS 8 reports. (Read more San Diego Zoo stories.)

