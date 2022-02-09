Black Woman Who Tried to Register to Vote Handed 6 Years

(Newser) – A Black woman in Tennessee was handed a sentence of six years and one day after being found guilty of illegally registering to vote. Pamela Moses' cases is attracting national attention due to its particulars: The 44-year-old says she went through the system and just followed the process that "the people at the election commission told me." What you need to know:

The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports Moses pleaded guilty to two felonies in 2015 and got seven years of probation. In 2019 the Black Lives Matter activist ran for Memphis mayor, only to learn that felony conviction kept her from appearing on the ballot. That's when voting comes into play: Moses discovered she was still on the voter rolls, and tried to figure out if her probation was still active.

story continues below