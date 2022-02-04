(Newser) – Last we heard, Kanye West's romance with new girlfriend Julia Fox was going well. His relationship with ex Kim Kardashian—not quite so well. TMZ reports the 44-year-old rapper and record producer was miffed after a video starring Kardashian and their daughter North, 8, was posted earlier this week on the mother-daughter's joint TikTok account, showing the duo lip-syncing to Rae Sremmurd's "So This Could Be Us."

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?" Kanye wrote (all caps his), the comment a seeming slam on Kardashian's two previous marriages, to music producer Damon Thomas and former NBA player Kris Humphries. Kardashian soon reacted, issuing what the Complex calls a "swift public response" to her ex. "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote Friday in an Instagram story, per the New York Post.

Kardashian writes that creating TikToks makes her daughter happy, and that she supervises all the content that gets posted. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," the 41-year-old wrote. She expressed her wish to have a healthy co-parenting relationship with him, but not before adding a final zing: "Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably." The couple's divorce is still being settled. (Read more Kim Kardashian stories.)