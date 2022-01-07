(Newser) – We already all know that Kim Kardashian has been moving on from Kanye West with SNL star Pete Davidson, but it hasn't been quite as clear how Ye's dating life has been going—until now. The reveal comes courtesy of Julia Fox, a 31-year-old actress who co-starred in 2019's Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler, and who recently went on her second date with the 44-year-old rapper and record producer. We know this because the couple did what People calls a "steamy photo spread," and because Fox wrote a short first-person piece on the date for Interview, a scoop that dropped Thursday and already has eyebrows raised.

In her narrative, Fox explains she met Ye on New Year's Eve in Miami, loved his "energy," and decided to keep things going in New York, where they embarked on their whirlwind second date. The actress notes they went to see a Broadway production (Slave Play), then out to dinner at Carbone, "which is one of my favorite restaurants," where West "directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!"

From there, West took Fox to a hotel, where there was an entire suite crammed with designer clothes for her to try on. "It was every girl's dream come true," Fox gushed. "It felt like a real Cinderella moment." The diary-like entry is accompanied by photos of Fox and West cuddling and canoodling, as well as Fox trying on outfits as West looks on. There are also slightly more risque images showing Fox straddling West on the hotel room floor.

"Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!" Fox noted, adding that her entire experience with West has been "so organic." As for public reaction about the whole thing, some are airing suspicions about Julia's motives (and maybe Kanye's) on the sudden relationship, or straight up calling the Interview piece "cringeworthy." Others are noting Fox's similarities to Kardashian (at least from a fashion standpoint); putting forth conspiracy theories; or simply giving the new couple a thumbs-up. Before coming into Ye's circle, Fox most recently made headlines for her apparently messy breakup with ex Peter Artemiev, with whom she shares an infant son. West, meanwhile, is rumored to still want Kardashian back. (Read more Kanye West stories.)