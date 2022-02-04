Where Things Stand in Next Ahmaud Arbery Trial

(Newser) – The last week has seen a flurry of developments related to the upcoming federal trial of the three men already convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. But after much back-and-forth, we're right back where we started: Plea deals have fallen through, and all three men will stand trial on hate-crime charges, per the AP. Jury selection begins Monday:

On Friday, Travis McMichael reversed his plan to plead guilty in the federal case days after a US District Court judge rejected terms of a deal that was met with passionate objections by Arbery’s parents. Travis was the one who fatally shot the 25-year-old Arbery.

On Thursday, Greg McMichael—father of Travis—backed down from his own plan to plead guilty.

