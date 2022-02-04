Where Things Stand in Next Ahmaud Arbery Trial

(Newser)
The last week has seen a flurry of developments related to the upcoming federal trial of the three men already convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. But after much back-and-forth, we're right back where we started: Plea deals have fallen through, and all three men will stand trial on hate-crime charges, per the AP. Jury selection begins Monday:
- On Friday, Travis McMichael reversed his plan to plead guilty in the federal case days after a US District Court judge rejected terms of a deal that was met with passionate objections by Arbery’s parents. Travis was the one who fatally shot the 25-year-old Arbery.
- On Thursday, Greg McMichael—father of Travis—backed down from his own plan to plead guilty.
- The third man is their Georgia neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, who was convicted of murder along with the McMichaels in a Georgia state court last fall. He did not attempt to strike a plea deal in the federal case. All three men got life sentences in the state trial, the McMichaels without the chance of parole.
- “All we want is 100% justice for the Arbery family," said the victim's father, Marcus Arbery Sr., on Friday. "That’s all we’re looking for.”
