National Archives Took Back Trump Boxes From Mar-a-Lago

(Newser) – It's probably a safe bet that Donald Trump is the least favorite president of employees at the National Archives, for reasons that have nothing to do with politics. Last week, it emerged that Trump was causing headaches because of his long-standing habit of ripping up paper records, which then had to be taped backed together for posterity. Now, the Washington Post reports on a new issue: The Archives had to take the unprecedented step of retrieving multiple boxes of records Trump took with him to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House.

The boxes included letters Trump exchanged with North Korea's Kim Jong Un—"we fell in love," Trump memorably said at the time—as well as a letter left for Trump by predecessor Barack Obama. The Post quotes Trump advisers as saying that no sinister motives were behind the decision to keep the boxes. But the newspaper frames it as another example of how Trump flouts the Presidential Records Act—which requires that presidential documents be turned over to the Archives—to a degree none of his predecessors reached. The boxes were retrieved last month after months of negotiations with Trump's attorneys. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)