Cops Say Miss Alabama's Death Was 'Tragic Accident'

Zoe Sozo Bethel fell from window in Miami
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 23, 2022 6:15 PM CST

(Newser) – "The world lost a queen," a beauty pageant organization said after the death of Zoe Sozo Bethel, the current Miss Alabama for America Strong. Relatives say the 27-year-old died on Friday, eight days after an accident in Miami, NBC reports. Authorities tell People that Miami officers were called to a "possible suicide attempt," but they later determined the death was a "tragic accident." Authorities say the preliminary investigation found that Bethel had fallen out of a third-floor window. Foul play is not suspected.

"She was a light in this world and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman," the Mrs. Alabama America and Miss Alabama for America Pageant organization said, per WSFA. Bethel was also a conservative commentator who worked for groups including Right Side Broadcasting Network and Turning Point USA, the Hill reports. In a tweet, Students for Life praised Bethel for "choosing life during her own unexpected pregnancy to sharing her story & encouraging thousands of pro-life student leaders." (Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died by suicide in New York City last month.)

