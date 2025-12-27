Analysts Identify 2025's Most Annoying Songs

Sabrina Carpenter is offering a whole lot of shrill sameness, according to researchers at ticket aggregation service SeatPick. Their study of the most annoying songs of the year, ranked by percentage of people who would find the song irritating, places two Carpenter ditties in a tie for first place. Researchers came up with the ranking based on levels of repetition, shrillness, harmonic dullness, and the use of lyrical filler words among songs featured on Top 50 playlists, per Mental Floss. The top 10: