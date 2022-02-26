These Bosses May Get Paid Just a Little Too Much

(Newser) – As the chief executive officer of Paycom Software, Chad Richison claims pay of more than $210,000,000, while the average worker at Paycom takes home $71,259—a CEO-worker ratio of 2963:1. And he's not the only head honcho that has a salary that's way in excess of what it probably should be, according to a ranking of the nation's most overpaid CEOs by investor advocacy group As You Sow, per Insider. The group looked at not only CEO and worker pay, but also the percentage of shares that voted against such a pay package, and how much "excess pay" a CEO receives—in other words, how much their chunk of change outpaces how the company is actually doing. "CEO pay is increasingly becoming untethered from company performance," Insider notes. Here, the top 10 overpaid bosses and their excess pay:



Chad Richison, Paycom Software; $194,741,967 Frank Del Rio, Norwegian Cruise Line; $23,704,730 H. Lawrence Culp Jr., General Electric; $60,992,444 G. Michael Sievert, T-Mobile; $40,146,706 John J. Donahoe II, Nike; $38,929,237 Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton; $41,490,753 John C. Plant, Howmet Aerospace; $24,946,110 David M. Zaslav, Discovery; $24,412,179 Brian R. Niccol, Chipotle Mexican Grill; $23,041,282 Leonard S. Schleifer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals; $121,683,158