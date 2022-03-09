(Newser) – A Florida landfill worker walked into a port-a-potty at the end of his workday Friday and never walked out. A colleague who was parking a bulldozer accidentally ran over the port-a-potty, crushing the man inside, according to authorities, who responded to the Polk County North Central Landfill after 5pm. Aaron Henderson, 40, an employee of staffing agency CertiTemp who'd been hired as a spotter for heavy-equipment operators, was pronounced dead on the scene, per NBC News and WTVT. Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Fire Rescue determined that another CertiTemp employee had driven up an embankment so that the front blade of the bulldozer, lifted 3 to 4 feet off the ground, blocked his view as he entered the staging area.

"Once on level ground, he began to turn his bulldozer and heard a loud crumble" before discovering Henderson, a father of three young sons, unresponsive inside the port-a-potty, the sheriff's office said. It called the death, which a medical examiner ruled as accidental, "a tragic industrial accident." The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is probing the incident. "They are going to get to the bottom of it, because we won't stop until they do," Henderson's cousin Erica Dopson tells WFLA. She says Henderson, who was reportedly hired only weeks ago, "was very excited, told everybody about it ... Then just for this to happen, it's just sad." Henderson's 10-year-old son tells WTVT that his father "had a good life here with me" and his siblings. "But he's in a better place now." (Read more Florida stories.)