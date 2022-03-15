Poll Finds Major Doubts About a Biden 2024 Run

(Newser) – President Biden, who became the oldest president in US history on the day he took office, turns 80 later this year. And while he has said he plans to run in 2024, a lot of people have their doubts. According to the latest Wall Street Journal poll, 52% of Americans believe Biden will not seek re-election, 29% think he will, and 19% are unsure. Among Democrats, only 41% feel sure that Biden will seek a second term. If he wins a second term, Biden will be 82 years old when he is sworn in. Ronald Reagan, the second-oldest president, left office weeks before his 78th birthday.

While Republicans have sought to portray the president as old and increasingly confused, supporters say Biden is still very sharp and has coped well with challenges including the economic impact of the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Other say that with heavy losses expected in this year's midterm elections, the Democrats are likely to fare better in 2024 with a different candidate. "I don’t think President Biden is going to run—not simply because of his age, but he’s been doing this for a very long time," Georgia state lawmaker Derrick Jackson tells the Journal. "You can hear it in his voice. You don’t hear the same level of energy and enthusiasm."

Voters feel differently about the chances of Donald Trump running again, according to the Journal's poll. Some 49% of voters, including 60% of Republicans, said they are sure Trump will take another shot at seeking a second term. Were he to win in 2024, Trump would become history's second-oldest president on the day he is sworn in. According to the poll, Biden and Trump are tied at 45% each in a hypothetical 2024 contest. More than a year into his first term, Biden's approval ratings are low, but approval of his handling of "the situation with Russia and Ukraine" has risen from 34% to 39% over the last few weeks, according to a new Yahoo/YouGov poll. (Read more President Biden stories.)