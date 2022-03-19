(Newser) – OK, we get it—everyone in Finland lives in a constant state of ecstasy. Well, maybe that's a bit hyperbolic, but it's hard not to come to that conclusion after seeing that for the fifth year in a row, Finland has emerged in the top spot in the UN-sponsored World Happiness Report, per the Guardian. The ranking is based on self-reporting in countries around the globe on such aspects as social support, GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, and generosity, based on data covering 2019 through 2021 for most nations. Afghanistan comes in last on the list. As for where the US falls, it doesn't break the top 10, instead falling in at No. 16. Here are the most and least happy nations:



Most Happy

Finland Denmark Iceland Switzerland Netherlands Luxembourg Sweden Norway Israel New Zealand